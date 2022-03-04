2005 MINI Cooper

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 6 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8481447

8481447 Stock #: 0297

0297 VIN: WMWRE33435TD98660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 210,649 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.