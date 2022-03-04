$4,500+ tax & licensing
2005 MINI Cooper
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,649KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8481447
- Stock #: 0297
- VIN: WMWRE33435TD98660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 210,649 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
