2005 MINI Cooper

210,649 KM

Details

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2005 MINI Cooper

2005 MINI Cooper

S

2005 MINI Cooper

S

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

210,649KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481447
  • Stock #: 0297
  • VIN: WMWRE33435TD98660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 210,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 MINI COOPER S 1.6L 4cyl. FWD 210,649 KM$4500.00+gstStock # 0297ACTIVE STATUS FEATURES: SUNROOF, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WhiKX4ckEX8AoLNis3UlgJE1m6k6dZ42Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

