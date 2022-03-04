2005 MINI Cooper

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 3 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8491714

8491714 Stock #: GT8563

GT8563 VIN: WMWRC33435TJ67504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # GT8563

Mileage 82,732 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.