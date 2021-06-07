2005 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,498 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 9 9 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7331822

7331822 Stock #: GTS2577

GTS2577 VIN: 1N4AL11EX5C179624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 221,997 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.