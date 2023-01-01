2005 Nissan Murano

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 5 , 2 0 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10409763

10409763 Stock #: 0451

0451 VIN: JN8AZ08W65W429395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 275,204 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.