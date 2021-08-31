2005 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 2 7 7 , 6 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7688965

7688965 Stock #: GT7543

GT7543 VIN: 5N1AR18W85C734556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7543

Mileage 277,652 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Entertainment System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

