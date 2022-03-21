Menu
2005 Nissan Sentra

162,341 KM

Details Description Features

$5,988

$5,988
$5,988

$5,988

Auto House

403-770-9294

2005 Nissan Sentra

2005 Nissan Sentra

1.8 POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS

2005 Nissan Sentra

1.8 POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$5,988

$5,988

162,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698880
  • Stock #: 500849
  • VIN: 3N1CB51D35L500849

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 162,341 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 NISSAN SENTRA 1.8 WITH 162,341 KMS, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND SIDE MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Privacy Glass,Bucket Seats,Cloth Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Rear Defrost,Power Outlet,Pass...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

