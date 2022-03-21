$5,988+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan Sentra
1.8 POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
162,341KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698880
- Stock #: 500849
- VIN: 3N1CB51D35L500849
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 162,341 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 NISSAN SENTRA 1.8 WITH 162,341 KMS, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND SIDE MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Privacy Glass,Bucket Seats,Cloth Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Rear Defrost,Power Outlet,Pass...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5