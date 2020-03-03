Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Nissan X-Trail

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan X-Trail

SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 244,845KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4678776
  • Stock #: 0031
  • VIN: JN8BT08V45W106086
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2005 Nissan X-Trail SE 2.5L AWD
 244,845 KM
$2500.00
Stock # 0031
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=lt320hCOdrwmOjBb5RzhUE1tb4XyqZiw
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2006 Volvo XC90 2.5L...
 216,995 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Trail...
 249,948 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2005 Kia Sorento EX ...
 211,230 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message