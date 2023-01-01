$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan X-Trail
XE
165,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9817204
- Stock #: J22325A
- VIN: JN8BT08V85W101229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,121 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2005 Nissan X-Trail is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This SUV has 165,121 kms. Stock number J22325A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 165HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
