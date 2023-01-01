Menu
2005 Nissan X-Trail

165,121 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

XE

XE

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9817204
  • Stock #: J22325A
  • VIN: JN8BT08V85W101229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2005 Nissan X-Trail is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This SUV has 165,121 kms. Stock number J22325A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 165HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

