Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan Xterra

393,748 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan Xterra

2005 Nissan Xterra

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan Xterra

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8521403
  2. 8521403
  3. 8521403
  4. 8521403
  5. 8521403
  6. 8521403
  7. 8521403
  8. 8521403
  9. 8521403
  10. 8521403
  11. 8521403
  12. 8521403
  13. 8521403
  14. 8521403
  15. 8521403
  16. 8521403
  17. 8521403
  18. 8521403
  19. 8521403
  20. 8521403
  21. 8521403
  22. 8521403
  23. 8521403
  24. 8521403
  25. 8521403
  26. 8521403
  27. 8521403
  28. 8521403
  29. 8521403
  30. 8521403
  31. 8521403
  32. 8521403
  33. 8521403
  34. 8521403
  35. 8521403
  36. 8521403
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

393,748KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521403
  • Stock #: 36590
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W45C617854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36590
  • Mileage 393,748 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36590 - LOT #: 624DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Forest River BL...
 999,999 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S
 126,297 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2007 Lincoln MKX
238,360 KM
$5,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory