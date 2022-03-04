2005 Nissan Xterra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 3 , 7 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8521403

8521403 Stock #: 36590

36590 VIN: 5N1AN08W45C617854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36590

Mileage 393,748 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.