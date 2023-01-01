Menu
Come see this 2005 Pontiac Sunfire SL/SLX. Its transmission and Gas L4 2.2L/133 engine will keep you going. This Pontiac Sunfire comes equipped with these options: 2.2L DOHC SFI ECOTEC L4 ENGINE (STD), Touring suspension, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & cigarette lighter, Single key system, Ridge cloth seat trim, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, and Rear seat heat ducts. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

165,307 KM

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

SL/SLX

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

SL/SLX

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

165,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour N/A
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 44214A
  • Mileage 165,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD)

