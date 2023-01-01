$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Pontiac Sunfire
SL/SLX
2005 Pontiac Sunfire
SL/SLX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 44214A
- Mileage 165,307 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2005 Pontiac Sunfire SL/SLX. Its transmission and Gas L4 2.2L/133 engine will keep you going. This Pontiac Sunfire comes equipped with these options: 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD), Touring suspension, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & cigarette lighter, Single key system, Ridge cloth seat trim, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, and Rear seat heat ducts. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960