$9,990+ GST
2005 Saab 9-3
2dr Conv Arc
2005 Saab 9-3
2dr Conv Arc
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$9,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 150,327 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Saab 9-3 ARC Convertible – Timeless Style, Turbocharged Performance!
Experience top-down driving in this 2005 Saab 9-3 ARC Convertible – a rare find that blends European sophistication, sporty performance, and everyday comfort. Designed with Saab’s signature safety and innovation, this convertible stands out for all the right reasons.
Highlights & Features:
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Responsive power with great fuel efficiency
Smooth Automatic Transmission – Effortless driving experience
Power Soft-Top Roof – Quick and easy drop-top operation
Premium Leather Interior – Comfortable and refined cabin feel
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger
Heated Front Seats – Stay warm even with the top down
Harman/Kardon Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for your favorite tunes
17” Alloy Wheels – Sporty and stylish stance
Fog Lights & Xenon Headlamps – Enhanced visibility and presence on the road
This 9-3 ARC Convertible is a true driver’s car with a unique mix of luxury, safety, and Swedish engineering. With its timeless design and well-cared-for condition, it's ready for your next open-road adventure.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-0245