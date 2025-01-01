Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=79><strong data-start=0 data-end=77>2005 Saab 9-3 ARC Convertible – Timeless Style, Turbocharged Performance!</strong></p><p data-start=81 data-end=364>Experience top-down driving in this 2005 Saab 9-3 ARC Convertible – a rare find that blends European sophistication, sporty performance, and everyday comfort. Designed with Saab’s signature safety and innovation, this convertible stands out for all the right reasons.</p><p data-start=366 data-end=1046><strong data-start=369 data-end=395>Highlights & Features:</strong><br data-start=395 data-end=398 /><strong data-start=400 data-end=432>2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</strong> – Responsive power with great fuel efficiency<br data-start=478 data-end=481 /><strong data-start=483 data-end=516>Smooth Automatic Transmission</strong> – Effortless driving experience<br data-start=548 data-end=551 /><strong data-start=553 data-end=576>Power Soft-Top Roof</strong> – Quick and easy drop-top operation<br data-start=612 data-end=615 /><strong data-start=617 data-end=645>Premium Leather Interior</strong> – Comfortable and refined cabin feel<br data-start=682 data-end=685 /><strong data-start=687 data-end=716>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger<br data-start=764 data-end=767 /><strong data-start=769 data-end=791>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Stay warm even with the top down<br data-start=826 data-end=829 /><strong data-start=831 data-end=861>Harman/Kardon Sound System</strong> – Crystal-clear audio for your favorite tunes<br data-start=907 data-end=910 /><strong data-start=912 data-end=932>17” Alloy Wheels</strong> – Sporty and stylish stance<br data-start=960 data-end=963 /><strong data-start=965 data-end=997>Fog Lights & Xenon Headlamps</strong> – Enhanced visibility and presence on the road</p><p> </p><p data-start=1048 data-end=1272>This 9-3 ARC Convertible is a<strong> </strong>true driver’s car with a unique mix of luxury, safety, and Swedish engineering. With its timeless design and well-cared-for condition, its ready for your next open-road adventure.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2005 Saab 9-3

150,327 KM

$9,990

+ GST
2005 Saab 9-3

2dr Conv Arc

12770270

2005 Saab 9-3

2dr Conv Arc

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ GST

Used
150,327KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$9,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2005 Saab 9-3