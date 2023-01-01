Menu
2005 Saturn Ion

229,053 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

4dr Sdn Ion 3 Uplevel Manual

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

229,053KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755422
  • Stock #: 0382
  • VIN: 1G8AK52F15Z158518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,053 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 SATURN ION 2.2L 4cyl. FWD MANUAL TRANSMISSION229,053 KM$2500.00+gstStock # 0383ACTIVE STATUSCHECK ENGINE LIGHT - STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTERTIRES: TOYO CELSIUS [FRT 7/32] [REAR 4/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JvY8VqGQqN6Z4hTZijGvpx7bywWQzyndWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

