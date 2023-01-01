$2,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Saturn Ion
4dr Sdn Ion 3 Uplevel Manual
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
229,053KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9755422
- Stock #: 0382
- VIN: 1G8AK52F15Z158518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Emergency Trunk Release
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3