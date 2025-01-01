Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 79059 <br/>Lot #: 541 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **SEVERE RUST IN ROCKER PANELS**4 STUDDED TIRES ON RIMS AND 2 SPARE WINTER TIRES** **AFTERMARKET RADIO** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2005 Toyota RAV4

333,809 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle
12689634

2005 Toyota RAV4

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12689634
  2. 12689634
  3. 12689634
  4. 12689634
  5. 12689634
  6. 12689634
  7. 12689634
  8. 12689634
  9. 12689634
  10. 12689634
  11. 12689634
  12. 12689634
  13. 12689634
  14. 12689634
  15. 12689634
  16. 12689634
  17. 12689634
  18. 12689634
  19. 12689634
  20. 12689634
  21. 12689634
  22. 12689634
  23. 12689634
  24. 12689634
  25. 12689634
  26. 12689634
  27. 12689634
  28. 12689634
  29. 12689634
  30. 12689634
  31. 12689634
  32. 12689634
  33. 12689634
  34. 12689634
  35. 12689634
  36. 12689634
  37. 12689634
  38. 12689634
  39. 12689634
  40. 12689634
  41. 12689634
  42. 12689634
  43. 12689634
  44. 12689634
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
333,809KM
VIN JTEHD20V756032734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 79059
  • Mileage 333,809 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79059
Lot #: 541
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**SEVERE RUST IN ROCKER PANELS**4 STUDDED TIRES ON RIMS AND 2 SPARE WINTER TIRES** **AFTERMARKET RADIO**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 215,162 KM $5,500 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Edge SEL 67,647 KM $33,100 + GST
Used 2011 Audi S4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Audi S4 238,444 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Toyota RAV4