2005 Volkswagen Golf

239,948 KM

Details

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

GLS

GLS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

239,948KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6670784
  Stock #: 0141
  VIN: 9BWGL61J754018761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,948 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS 2.0L 4cyl. FWD

239,948 KM

$2700.00+gst

Stock # 0141
ACTIVE STATUS

Cooper CS4 Touring All Season Tires

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jRCk6sZO88bvUr4sssJfgH%2BWwh0I%2Bh9o

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

