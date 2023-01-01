2006 Acura MDX BASE

$2,150 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 1 , 5 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482258

10482258 Stock #: 81517

81517 VIN: 2HNYD18916H003360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 81517

Mileage 271,555 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.