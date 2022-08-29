Menu
2006 Audi A4

161,787 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2006 Audi A4

2006 Audi A4

2.0T SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

2006 Audi A4

2.0T SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

161,787KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9204421
  • Stock #: 236138
  • VIN: WAUDF98E66A236138

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 161,787 KM

2006 AUDI A4 PLUS WITH 161,787 KMS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

