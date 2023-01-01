2006 BMW 3 Series

$6,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 8 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9614833

9614833 Stock #: 59600

59600 VIN: WBAVD33506KV63787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59600

Mileage 110,899 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.