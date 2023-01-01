2006 BMW 7 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 8 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10523484

10523484 Stock #: GT687

GT687 VIN: WBAHN835X6DT61700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT687

Mileage 109,858 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Active suspension Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.