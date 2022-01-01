2006 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8109739

Stock #: GT4576

GT4576 VIN: 5UXFA93556LE84663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT4576

Mileage 187,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire

