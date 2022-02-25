Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 BMW X5

199,054 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 BMW X5

2006 BMW X5

Watch This Vehicle

2006 BMW X5

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8379102
  2. 8379102
  3. 8379102
  4. 8379102
  5. 8379102
  6. 8379102
  7. 8379102
  8. 8379102
  9. 8379102
  10. 8379102
  11. 8379102
  12. 8379102
  13. 8379102
  14. 8379102
  15. 8379102
  16. 8379102
  17. 8379102
  18. 8379102
  19. 8379102
  20. 8379102
  21. 8379102
  22. 8379102
  23. 8379102
  24. 8379102
  25. 8379102
  26. 8379102
  27. 8379102
  28. 8379102
  29. 8379102
  30. 8379102
  31. 8379102
  32. 8379102
  33. 8379102
  34. 8379102
  35. 8379102
  36. 8379102
  37. 8379102
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

199,054KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8379102
  • Stock #: 34001
  • VIN: 5UXFA13576LY29643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34001
  • Mileage 199,054 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34001 - LOT #: 624 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford Econoline ...
 199,780 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 314,009 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS
 159,574 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory