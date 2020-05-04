Menu
2006 Cadillac Escalade

4DR AWD

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,016KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4982076
  • Stock #: 40048A
  • VIN: 1GYEK63N96R138015
Exterior Colour
Red E Metallic
Interior Colour
Pewter
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

4dr AWD, 4-Speed HD Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 6.0L/364

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Cassette
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express-open & wind deflector
  • LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: leather on cushions & seatbacks (STD)
  • 1ST ROW PWR/HEATED RECLINING BUCKET SEATS -inc: 14-way pwr seat adjusters pwr lumbar/side bolsters 3-stage separate heat controls for cushions & seatbacks memory driver seat (2-position) inboard fold-down armrests adjustable head restraints w/emb...
  • 6.0L HO SFI VORTEC V8 ENGINE (STD)
  • HD 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
  • 2ND ROW PWR/HEATED RECLINING BUCKET SEATS -inc: 2-stage heated seat cushions fold-down armrests adjustable head restraints w/embroidered Cadillac wreath & crest symbol (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

