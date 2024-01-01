Menu
Come see this 2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS. Its transmission and Gas L4 1.6L/97.5 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Aveo has the following options: 1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Windshield top band tint, Tilt steering wheel, Split-folding rear seat, Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter, Side repeater lamps w/european white lenses, Roof-mounted antenna, Reclining full cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjust, shopping bag hooks & passenger seatback pocket, height/tilt adjustable headrests, Rearview mirror w/tilt, and Rear wiper & washer.

2006 Chevrolet Aveo

140,121 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LS

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

140,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour N/A
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43717A
  • Mileage 140,121 KM

Come see this 2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS. Its transmission and Gas L4 1.6L/97.5 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Aveo has the following options: 1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Windshield top band tint, Tilt steering wheel, Split-folding rear seat, Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter, Side repeater lamps w/european white lenses, Roof-mounted antenna, Reclining full cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjust, shopping bag hooks & passenger seatback pocket, height/tilt adjustable headrests, Rearview mirror w/tilt, and Rear wiper & washer. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

