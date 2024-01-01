$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Aveo
LS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 43717A
- Mileage 140,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS. Its transmission and Gas L4 1.6L/97.5 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Aveo has the following options: 1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Windshield top band tint, Tilt steering wheel, Split-folding rear seat, Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter, Side repeater lamps w/european white lenses, Roof-mounted antenna, Reclining full cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjust, shopping bag hooks & passenger seatback pocket, height/tilt adjustable headrests, Rearview mirror w/tilt, and Rear wiper & washer. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
