Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51347 <br/>Lot #: 746 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,490 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

253,530 KM

Details Description

$2,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12038515

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12038515
  2. 12038515
  3. 12038515
  4. 12038515
  5. 12038515
  6. 12038515
  7. 12038515
  8. 12038515
  9. 12038515
  10. 12038515
  11. 12038515
  12. 12038515
  13. 12038515
  14. 12038515
  15. 12038515
  16. 12038515
  17. 12038515
  18. 12038515
  19. 12038515
  20. 12038515
  21. 12038515
  22. 12038515
  23. 12038515
  24. 12038515
  25. 12038515
  26. 12038515
  27. 12038515
  28. 12038515
  29. 12038515
  30. 12038515
  31. 12038515
  32. 12038515
  33. 12038515
  34. 12038515
Contact Seller

$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,530KM
VIN 2CNDL63F766183615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51347
  • Mileage 253,530 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51347
Lot #: 746
Reserve Price: $2,490
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 227,444 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Acura MDX 173,318 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Jeep Liberty LIMITED 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Equinox