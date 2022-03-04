2006 Chevrolet G2500

$7,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 7 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630933

8630933 Stock #: 38397

38397 VIN: 1GCGG25V861160656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 38397

Mileage 208,756 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.