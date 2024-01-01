Menu
2006 CHEVROLET HHR LT 2.4L 4cyl. FWD
256,045 KM
$2800.00+gst
Stock #0517
ONE OWNER 
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
FEATURES: A/C, SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3msrKjr8X0G3aJcrBxbq0yyquvS7Bujc
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

2006 Chevrolet HHR

256,045 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet HHR

4dr 2WD LT

2006 Chevrolet HHR

4dr 2WD LT

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,045KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNDA23P96S571918

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,045 KM

2006 CHEVROLET HHR LT 2.4L 4cyl. FWD 256,045 KM

$2800.00+gst

Stock #0517

ONE OWNER 

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSFEATURES: A/C, SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3msrKjr8X0G3aJcrBxbq0yyquvS7BujcWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2006 Chevrolet HHR