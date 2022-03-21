Menu
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

273,747 KM

Details Description

$950

+ tax & licensing
$950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

LT

2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$950

+ taxes & licensing

273,747KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665820
  • Stock #: 39025
  • VIN: 1G1ZT61816F153877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39025
  • Mileage 273,747 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39025 - LOT #: 635 - RESERVE PRICE: $950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - **BRAKES AND ROTORS NEED REPLACEMENT** - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

