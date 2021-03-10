Menu
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

204,284 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

LS

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,284KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6736658
  • Stock #: 0147
  • VIN: 1GNDT13S562108761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4.2L V6 4WD

204,284 KM

$+gst

Stock # 0147
ACTIVE STATUS

COLD A/C 

COOPER DISCOVERER AT3 4S TIRES 

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dNgA0RrVkn2GoSJqXDHf5diy79dHuoV3

 

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

