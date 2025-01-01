Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 69916 <br/>Lot #: 105 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 Dodge Charger

192,355 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Dodge Charger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12476560

2006 Dodge Charger

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12476560
  2. 12476560
  3. 12476560
  4. 12476560
  5. 12476560
  6. 12476560
  7. 12476560
  8. 12476560
  9. 12476560
  10. 12476560
  11. 12476560
  12. 12476560
  13. 12476560
  14. 12476560
  15. 12476560
  16. 12476560
  17. 12476560
  18. 12476560
  19. 12476560
  20. 12476560
  21. 12476560
  22. 12476560
  23. 12476560
  24. 12476560
  25. 12476560
  26. 12476560
  27. 12476560
  28. 12476560
  29. 12476560
  30. 12476560
  31. 12476560
  32. 12476560
  33. 12476560
  34. 12476560
  35. 12476560
  36. 12476560
  37. 12476560
  38. 12476560
  39. 12476560
  40. 12476560
  41. 12476560
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,355KM
VIN 2B3LA53H56H381990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69916
  • Mileage 192,355 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 69916
Lot #: 105
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 228,483 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 E Electric for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Fiat 500 E Electric 121,008 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Infiniti QX60 124,296 KM $12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2006 Dodge Charger