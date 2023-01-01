$3,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2006 Dodge Dakota
2006 Dodge Dakota
Quad Cab 4WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
242,424KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10163289
- Stock #: 0426
- VIN: 1D7HW28N26S580903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3