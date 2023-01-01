Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Dakota

242,424 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Dakota

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab 4WD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1689025227
  2. 1689025231
  3. 1689025224
  4. 1689025229
  5. 1689025221
  6. 1689025226
  7. 1689025228
  8. 1689025231
  9. 1689025222
  10. 1689025390
  11. 1689025390
  12. 1689025390
  13. 1689025390
  14. 1689025390
  15. 1689025390
  16. 1689025390
  17. 1689025390
  18. 1689025390
  19. 1689025231
  20. 1689025227
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
242,424KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163289
  • Stock #: 0426
  • VIN: 1D7HW28N26S580903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 DODGE DAKOTA 4.7L V8 4WD242,424 KM$3900.00+gstStock # 0426REBUILT STATUSFEATURES: A/C, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BJwcg1Qc6YRhOhsgy4YnrxrEOU5%2FZp0HWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2006 Dodge Dakota Qu...
 242,424 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
1983 Dodge Ram Van B...
 12,900 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
1991 Cadillac DeVille
133,638 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory