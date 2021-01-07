Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,814 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

165,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6546684
  • Stock #: 0129
  • VIN: 2D4GP44L16R731737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,814 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.8L V6 FWD

165,814 KM

$ 2700.00 +gst

Stock # 0129
Active Status, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER!

MOZZO DURATURN TIRES

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zd4ItpyUjepXeQ1N8Yzd5Cm9rFz1L8pV 

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

1998 Toyota Camry CE
 173,211 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 134,573 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory