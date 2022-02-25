Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

127,548 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 2500

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8440614
  2. 8440614
  3. 8440614
  4. 8440614
  5. 8440614
  6. 8440614
  7. 8440614
  8. 8440614
  9. 8440614
  10. 8440614
  11. 8440614
  12. 8440614
  13. 8440614
  14. 8440614
  15. 8440614
  16. 8440614
  17. 8440614
  18. 8440614
  19. 8440614
  20. 8440614
  21. 8440614
  22. 8440614
  23. 8440614
  24. 8440614
  25. 8440614
  26. 8440614
  27. 8440614
  28. 8440614
  29. 8440614
  30. 8440614
  31. 8440614
  32. 8440614
  33. 8440614
  34. 8440614
  35. 8440614
  36. 8440614
  37. 8440614
  38. 8440614
  39. 8440614
  40. 8440614
  41. 8440614
  42. 8440614
  43. 8440614
  44. 8440614
  45. 8440614
  46. 8440614
  47. 8440614
  48. 8440614
  49. 8440614
  50. 8440614
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

127,548KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8440614
  • Stock #: 34489
  • VIN: 3D7KR28D36G271775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34489
  • Mileage 127,548 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34489 - LOT #: 532 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 194,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 234,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 256,083 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory