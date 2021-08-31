2006 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 3 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7834404

7834404 Stock #: GT1829

GT1829 VIN: 1FMYU93126KD45135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,367 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat

