2006 Ford Escape

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,300 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 7 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8239296

8239296 Stock #: 0283

0283 VIN: 1FMYU93116KD32988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,745 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat

