2006 Ford Escape

181,745 KM

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2006 Ford Escape

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

181,745KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8239296
  • Stock #: 0283
  • VIN: 1FMYU93116KD32988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,745 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 FORD ESCAPE 3.0L V6 4WD *CAR STARTER*181,745 KM$4300.00+gstStock # 0283ACTIVE STATUS NO ACCIDENTS FEATURES:  CAR STARTER POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

