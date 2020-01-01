2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 3.0L AWD
194,974 KM
$1800.00
Stock # 0012
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Q7B23v%2bjjdB7gZg7Fjrj67McgbGfmz2f
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
