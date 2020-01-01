2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 3.0L AWD

194,974 KM

$1800.00

Stock # 0012

Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Q7B23v%2bjjdB7gZg7Fjrj67McgbGfmz2f

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

