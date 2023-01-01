Menu
2006 Honda Civic

999,999 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9547939
  Stock #: 59130
  VIN: 2HGFA15316H001535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59130
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59130 - LOT #: 599 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN: THE ACCURACY OF THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING CANNOT BE VERIFIED AND THE CURRENT ODOMETER READING IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE CORRECT. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

