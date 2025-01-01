Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Honda CR-V

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle
12226485

2006 Honda CR-V

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1740704244
  2. 1740704244
  3. 1740704248
  4. 1740704248
  5. 1740704246
  6. 1740704250
  7. 1740704249
  8. 1740704250
  9. 1740704246
  10. 1740704246
  11. 1740704247
  12. 1740704246
  13. 1740704248
  14. 1740704247
  15. 1740704248
  16. 1740704249
  17. 1740704248
  18. 1740704241
  19. 1740704248
  20. 1740704248
  21. 1740704246
  22. 1740704248
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD789X6C808485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 08485
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Honda Civic LX 92,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla 19,200 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford F-150 0 $12,800 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2006 Honda CR-V