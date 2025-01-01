$2,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2006 Honda Odyssey
EX
2006 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,900
+ GST
Used
276,099KM
VIN 5FNRL38486B507312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 92501
- Mileage 276,099 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 15.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92501
Lot #: 875
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
**PASSENGER SLIDING DOOR INOPERABLE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92501
Lot #: 875
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
**PASSENGER SLIDING DOOR INOPERABLE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2004 Nissan Altima 412,801 KM $CALL + GST
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 210,363 KM $3,950 + GST
2004 Oldsmobile Alero 114,164 KM $1,950 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2006 Honda Odyssey