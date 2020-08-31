Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Ridgeline

243,914 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Ridgeline

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

243,914KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5797224
  • Stock #: 0070
  • VIN: 2HJYK16506H001638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,914 KM

Vehicle Description

 2006 Honda Ridgeline 3.5L V6 AWD

 243,914 KM

$6000.00

Stock # 0070
Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=0zE8EwJkV9d4ZoNvfIpkzxg6tTFFsNWf

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more detail

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2006 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 267,525 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Element
 284,426 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory