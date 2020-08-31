+ taxes & licensing
403-248-4881
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
2006 Honda Ridgeline 3.5L V6 AWD
243,914 KM
$6000.00
Stock # 0070
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=0zE8EwJkV9d4ZoNvfIpkzxg6tTFFsNWf
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more detail
