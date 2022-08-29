$26,988+ tax & licensing
2006 Hummer H2
LIFTED SUNROOF LANE ASSIST LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
193,487KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9292534
- Stock #: 107918
- VIN: 5GRGN22U16H107918
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 193,487 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 HUMMER H2 WITH 193487 KMS, LIFTED, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, USB/AUX, DVD, CD/RADIO, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
CHROME STAINLESS STEEL ASSIST STEPS,SOLID PAINT (STD),LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD),REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD/CD/MP3 player mounted in centre console wireless remote control (2) LCD monitors in front headrests (2) wireless infrare...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4