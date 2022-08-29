Menu
2006 Hummer H2

193,487 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-263-4446

LIFTED SUNROOF LANE ASSIST LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

LIFTED SUNROOF LANE ASSIST LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

193,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9292534
  • Stock #: 107918
  • VIN: 5GRGN22U16H107918

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 193,487 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 HUMMER H2 WITH 193487 KMS, LIFTED, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, USB/AUX, DVD, CD/RADIO, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

CHROME STAINLESS STEEL ASSIST STEPS,SOLID PAINT (STD),LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD),REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD/CD/MP3 player mounted in centre console wireless remote control (2) LCD monitors in front headrests (2) wireless infrare...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

