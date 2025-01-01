Menu
Stock #: 86508 
Lot #: 644 
Reserve Price: $6,700 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
 **AFTERMARKET INFOTAINMENT SCREEN/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAMERA**SUNROOF INOPERABLE** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2006 Hummer H3

247,992 KM

$6,700

2006 Hummer H3

2006 Hummer H3

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,700

VIN 5GTDN136368322563

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86508
  • Mileage 247,992 KM

2006 Hummer H3