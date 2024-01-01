Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 20.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30253 - LOT #: 739 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,700 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *AC INOPERABLE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2006 Hyundai Tucson

185,936 KM

Details Description

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11602800
  2. 11602800
  3. 11602800
  4. 11602800
  5. 11602800
  6. 11602800
  7. 11602800
  8. 11602800
  9. 11602800
  10. 11602800
  11. 11602800
  12. 11602800
  13. 11602800
  14. 11602800
  15. 11602800
  16. 11602800
  17. 11602800
  18. 11602800
  19. 11602800
  20. 11602800
  21. 11602800
  22. 11602800
  23. 11602800
  24. 11602800
  25. 11602800
  26. 11602800
  27. 11602800
  28. 11602800
  29. 11602800
  30. 11602800
  31. 11602800
  32. 11602800
Contact Seller

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,936KM
VIN KM8JM72D56U467736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30253
  • Mileage 185,936 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30253 - LOT #: 739 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,700 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *AC INOPERABLE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Acadia SLE 190,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 140,578 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Jaguar XJ XJR for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 Jaguar XJ XJR 173,715 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Tucson