2006 Infiniti G35

159,631 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

159,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8797727
  • Stock #: 41176
  • VIN: JNKCV51F86M611053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41176
  • Mileage 159,631 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41176 - LOT #: 591DC - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DONATE A CAR CANADA: THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO CHARITY. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - **FOUR TIRES ON RIMS IN UNIT**FUEL GAUGE READING INACCURATE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

