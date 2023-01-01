2006 Jeep Commander ...

$1,900 + taxes & licensing 2 8 5 , 1 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9567199

9567199 Stock #: 59290

59290 VIN: 1J8HG58256C170470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59290

Mileage 285,141 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.