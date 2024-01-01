Menu
Stock #: 45350 
Lot #: RV006R 
Reserve Price: $5,000 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * SINGLE SLIDE * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2006 KZ Sportsmen

$5,000

2006 KZ Sportsmen

2604

12014410

2006 KZ Sportsmen

2604

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,000

VIN 4EZTS26236S061883

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 45350
Lot #: RV006R
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* SINGLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 KZ Sportsmen