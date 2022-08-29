Menu
2006 Land Rover Range Rover

88,678 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Supercharged HSE LUXURY

2006 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged HSE LUXURY

88,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9084031
  • Stock #: 49195
  • VIN: SALMF13446A238241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49195
  • Mileage 88,678 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49195 - LOT #: 531DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Kia Sportage SX...
 113,163 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2004 GMC Envoy
276,629 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage
370,842 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

