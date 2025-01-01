Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday September 3.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 86850 <br/>Lot #: 580DT <br/>Reserve Price: $10,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> *BACK UP CAMERA INOPERABLE**EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS**HOOD DOES NOT STAY OPEN* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2006 Lexus GX 470

209,593 KM

$10,000

+ GST
2006 Lexus GX 470

12914369

2006 Lexus GX 470

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$10,000

+ GST

Used
209,593KM
VIN JTJBT20X660106015

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 86850
  • Mileage 209,593 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday September 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 86850
Lot #: 580DT
Reserve Price: $10,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*BACK UP CAMERA INOPERABLE**EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS**HOOD DOES NOT STAY OPEN*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

$10,000

+ GST>

2006 Lexus GX 470