$1,150+ tax & licensing
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,150
+ taxes & licensing
Used
357,580KM
VIN JM1BK143161439319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 59950
- Mileage 357,580 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday February 25.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 59950
Lot #: 858
Reserve Price: $1,150
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
