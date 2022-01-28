Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mercedes-Benz C230

213,434 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Mercedes-Benz C230

2006 Mercedes-Benz C230

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mercedes-Benz C230

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8235339
  2. 8235339
  3. 8235339
  4. 8235339
  5. 8235339
  6. 8235339
  7. 8235339
  8. 8235339
  9. 8235339
  10. 8235339
  11. 8235339
  12. 8235339
  13. 8235339
  14. 8235339
  15. 8235339
  16. 8235339
  17. 8235339
  18. 8235339
  19. 8235339
  20. 8235339
  21. 8235339
  22. 8235339
  23. 8235339
  24. 8235339
  25. 8235339
  26. 8235339
  27. 8235339
  28. 8235339
  29. 8235339
  30. 8235339
  31. 8235339
  32. 8235339
  33. 8235339
  34. 8235339
  35. 8235339
  36. 8235339
  37. 8235339
  38. 8235339
  39. 8235339
  40. 8235339
  41. 8235339
  42. 8235339
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

213,434KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8235339
  • Stock #: 30163
  • VIN: WDBRF52J16F792981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30163
  • Mileage 213,434 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30163 - LOT #: 605 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Honda Civic
 74,066 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Camry So...
 164,251 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7
 184,349 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory