2006 Mercedes-Benz R500

AMG Pkg

2006 Mercedes-Benz R500

AMG Pkg

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-680-9700

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4915743
  • Stock #: AA0153
  • VIN: 4JGCB75E06A005931
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Excellent condition Mercedes R-Class R500 AMG pkg (R53 McLaren Badged) - Fully loaded with Leather heated/power seats, Navigation, DVD entertainment, Harmon Kardon sound system w/6CD changer, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Roof racks w/full size roof carrier, 6 passenger seats, Special Mercedes document manuals, All service records, etc.

 

Performance upgrade: 320hp All Wheel Drive, K&N Air Filters, Chip, Rear air spring adjusters, new summer tires, included 2nd set of winter tires 17” aftermarket rims, AMG front and rear spoilers, Chrome 19” wheels, Star Diagnostics w/ laptop computer, car cover.

 

Full service history:

-New Windshield

-New AGM Battery & New auxiliary battery

-New belt and tensioner

-New shift actuator and transmission conductor plate. Fluid new.

-New brakes pads rotors front and rear

-New transfer case bushings

-New Arnott rear air springs

-Timken upgrade bearings/seals transfer case 2 years ago

-Front/Rear shocks changed 2 years ago

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Premium Synthetic Seats

