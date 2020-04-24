2006 Mercedes-Benz R500

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Excellent condition Mercedes R-Class R500 AMG pkg (R53 McLaren Badged) - Fully loaded with Leather heated/power seats, Navigation, DVD entertainment, Harmon Kardon sound system w/6CD changer, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Roof racks w/full size roof carrier, 6 passenger seats, Special Mercedes document manuals, All service records, etc.
Performance upgrade: 320hp All Wheel Drive, K&N Air Filters, Chip, Rear air spring adjusters, new summer tires, included 2nd set of winter tires 17” aftermarket rims, AMG front and rear spoilers, Chrome 19” wheels, Star Diagnostics w/ laptop computer, car cover.
Full service history:
-New Windshield
-New AGM Battery & New auxiliary battery
-New belt and tensioner
-New shift actuator and transmission conductor plate. Fluid new.
-New brakes pads rotors front and rear
-New transfer case bushings
-New Arnott rear air springs
-Timken upgrade bearings/seals transfer case 2 years ago
-Front/Rear shocks changed 2 years ago
