2006 MINI Cooper

150,484 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2006 MINI Cooper

2006 MINI Cooper

Base

2006 MINI Cooper

Base

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,484KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8582642
  Stock #: 36946
  VIN: WMWRC33586TK17839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 36946
  • Mileage 150,484 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36946 - LOT #: 616 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - **ALL SEASONS TIRES IN BACK** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

